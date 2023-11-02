Pamper your taste buds with these vegan recipes

Over the recent past, India has been witnessing a huge growth in plant-based eating practices. A lot of people are turning towards a vegetarian diet due to health issues. A survey conducted in 2019 found that around 69 per cent of Indians are ready to give up meat for plant-based options. A vegan diet is a part of vegetarianism that excludes meat, fish, eggs, poultry, dairy products, and honey. A healthy vegan diet also avoids processed and refined foods like artificial foods with additives and olive oil.

Check out some of the delicious vegan recipes shared by Sushma Pattadur, Chief Dietician, of Jindal Naturecure Institute.

Shakarkandi /Sweet Potato ki Sabzi

Shakarkandi /Sweet Potato ki Sabzi

Ingredients:

3 to 4 green chillies, 2 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped½ cup coriander leaves, 1 teaspoon black pepper, 2 tablespoons oil, 1 cup peanuts, 3 boiled shakarkandi, halved.

Method:

Begin by boiling and peeling the potatoes. Set them aside for a while. Next, lightly toast the peanuts in a frying pan. In the same pan, add a portion of oil. Toast the cumin seeds (jeera) over low heat. Introduce diced tomatoes, green chilies, boiled sweet potato, salt, and pepper. Continue to cook over a medium flame, and then incorporate the toasted peanuts. Before serving, garnish the dish with finely chopped coriander. Enjoy your flavourful creation!

Also read: Recipes to prepare a sumptuous meal without the stress of elaborate cooking

Kesar Badam Milk

Kesar Badam Milk

Ingredients:

1/2 cup almonds, 2 cup water, 2 cup whole milk, 1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom, 2 tbsp jaggery, 4 saffron/kesar strands, 11 almonds and 6 pistas, soaked, peeled, and finely chopped (for garnish).

Method:

To start, create a paste from the almonds by blending them with a small amount of water. Set this almond paste aside for later use. Boil milk stirring continuously, and cook over medium heat until the mixture achieves a desirable thickened consistency. Once achieved, introduce the almond paste, jaggery, cardamom powder, and saffron, ensuring an even distribution of flavours. For an extra touch, add the soaked, peeled, and finely chopped almonds and pista as a delightful garnish. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients together. Allow the dish to cool before serving, and savour the delightful flavours of this delectable creation!

Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls), 1 tablespoon oil, 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1 cup chopped sweet potatoes, 2 tablespoons raw peanuts and cashews, 1-2 green chilies, chopped 6-7 curry leaves, 1/2 teaspoon Sendhanamak (rock salt), as per taste, juice of 1/2 lemon.

Method:

After soaking the sabudana overnight, make sure to thoroughly rinse it until the water runs clear, effectively removing any excess starch. Maintain a 1:1 ratio of sabudana and water during this process. In the morning, drain any excess water from the sabudana.

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat, and add the cumin seeds, allowing them to crackle for a few seconds until fragrant. Then, incorporate the chopped sweet potatoes and cook for approximately 2-3 minutes. Next, add the raw peanuts and cashews, Sauté them for an additional 2-3 minutes.

Also read: World Vegan Day 2023: Two vegan recipes you must add to your cookbook

Samak Rice Dosa

Ingredients:

1 cup Samak rice (barnyard millet), 1/2 cup sabudana (tapioca pearls), 1/2 cup thick curd, rock salt (as per taste), 1tsp of oil.

Method:

Begin by cleaning the Samak rice and sabudana thoroughly. Then soak them in water for approximately 4 hours. After the soaking period, blend the mixture to a smooth consistency, incorporating the curd. Add rock salt to taste to enhance the flavor of the batter. With the batter prepared, you can start making dosas right away!

Rajgira (Amaranth) Kadhi

Rajgira (Amaranth) Kadhi

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Rajgira flour (Amaranth flour), 2 green chilies chopped, 1/2 cup thick curd, 1/4 tablespoon chili powder, 1/2 tablespoon cumin seeds, 3 tablespoons chopped coriander, 1 tablespoon grated ginger, 2 cloves, 1/2 tablespoon rock salt, 2 tablespoon oil.

Method:

To prepare Rajgira Flour Kadhi, start by whisking together 1/2 cup of Rajgira flour with thick curd until a smooth paste forms. Gradually incorporate water to achieve the desired consistency. Then, add chili powder and rock salt, ensuring they are well-mixed. Pour in about 2.5 to 3 cups of water to reach the desired thickness. In a heated pan, add oil, cumin seeds, chopped green chilies, grated ginger, and cloves, letting them crackle and release their aromatic flavours. Pour this tempering mixture into the flour mixture. Stir and cook continuously until it comes to a boil. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for 10-12 minutes. Finally, add chopped coriander and remove from heat.

Also read: Here’s a festive dessert to try at home