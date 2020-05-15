The ideal quarantine content should aim at helping us with our productivity. The Indulge Time Pass webinar was conceived as a series of insightful and lively discussions with celebrated names from all walks of life. So far, the webinar which is hosted over a Zoom call by journalist and author Kaveree Bamzai has featured names like Gul Panag,Ritu Dalmia, Yoga expert Ira Trivedi, comedian Anuvab Pal, lifestyle experts, psychologist, and many names who helped us navigate our quarantine better with hacks related to yoga, Ikigai, healthy eating, setting up healthy boundaries, disengaging etc.

Indulge Time Pass’ next guest is the acclaimed author of the Shiva Trilogy Amish Tripathi, who’s also currently the director of The Nehru Centre in London. The author and diplomat who will go live this evening from London, will talk about life in a lockdown and about exile of a different kind. Tripathi has been staying in touch with fans over social media handles, and is especially active on Twitter. He’s also been keeping an eye on the global slowdown and the lockdown scenario that has unravelled across the world.

The author’s last release was Raavan: Enemy of Aaryavarta, from his Ramchandra series, which released last year and got a stunning response, especially owing to its story-telling and his edge over the mythical fiction genre. Catch him live this evening to see him talk about everything, from his quarantine life, to his work, to life as a diplomat on Indulge Time Pass at 5:30 pm today.