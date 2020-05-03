With the lockdown under effect, Friday nights are not the same right now. The pubs are closed, and we might not be able to hit the bars, but there is no reason you can’t enjoy a quarantini.

You can still make the most of a Happy Hour at home with these delicious DIY Jack Daniel's cocktail recipes, which are the perfect #stayathome drinks. Try your hand at one of these and enjoy these unconventional flavours while you perch around your house.

1. WOODFORD RESERVE MULE

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

Dry ginger ale.

METHOD:

Fill a mug with ice.

Add Woodford Reserve.

Top with ginger beer.

Garnish with a lemon wedge.

2. WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON PUNCH

INGREDIENTS:

· 1.5 oz Woodford Reserve® Bourbon

· 2 oz Lemonade

· 1 oz Pomegranate Juice

· Lemon Twist

METHOD:

Add whiskey and pomegranate juice in the glass and churn it with a whisk.

Then add crushed ice and top up with lemonade.

Garnish with a lemon peel.

3. THE JACK COLLINS

INGREDIENTS:

· 1 Part Jack Daniel's® Old No. 7

· 1 tbsp Powdered Sugar

· Soda Water

· Lemon Wheel

METHOD:

Combine one spoonful of powdered sugar, a half lemon squeeze, Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and ice.

Whisk it well.

Shake and strain over ice in a tall glass.

Top with soda water and garnish with a lemon wheel.

4. WOODFORD RESERVE SOUR

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Woodford Reserve

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Honey Syrup

Ginger

Lemon Peel

METHOD:

Mix honey and warm water in 1:1 proportion which can be soluble in a cocktail.

Add whiskey, lime juice, and honey water in an old fashioned glass without ice and stir.

Add 4 cubes of ice and stir again and then add 4 more cubes of ice and stir it nicely once again. Take a slice of fresh ginger, rub the slice on the rim of the glass vigorously and drop into the cocktail.

Garnish with a lemon peel.

5. JACK HONEY SMASH

INGREDIENTS:

2 oz Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey

6 mint Leaves

0.5 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Sugar Syrup

Crushed Ice

1 Mint Sprig

METHOD:

1/2 fill a cocktail shaker with cubed ice.

Add all ingredients and whisk vigorously without ice for 15-20 seconds.

2/3 fill a highball glass with crushed ice.

Strain the liquid into the glass and garnish with a mint sprig

All Recipes Courtesy: Jack Daniel's.