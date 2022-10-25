Here are some luxurious gifting options for Diwali

The most special part of any occasion is the giving of gifts, so we are excited to share our Diwali gifting guide to help you select the best presents for your loved ones.



Franck Muller's India limited edition collection timepiece

The detailed limited-edition timepieces come in two variants and are from Franck Muller's hallmark Vanguard collection. Each of the 150 beautiful pieces is designed with a green leather strap and dial, keeping the vibrant and experimental Indian sensibility in mind. These detailed timepieces come in two options, with 100 pieces of the steel and gold edition, and 50 pieces of the rose gold edition. The timepieces carry an exclusive serial number to choose from, and a map of India etched onto the back of the case. The watch has a sapphire crystal and anti-reflective treatment, with a case size of 45 mm and a Green dial and date function.

TUMI

This festive season, TUMI presents a curated assortment of gifts for your loved ones, made with exceptional quality and high-performance styles that will last a lifetime. A thoughtful selection on the occasion of Diwali comprises styles that are entirely based on modularity, sustainability, and durability for every personal need that complements a non-stop festive lifestyle.

Forevermark Avaanti Collection by De Beers Forevermark

This festive season sees three exciting new designs in the Forevermark Avaanti collection. Adding a fresh, contemporary chapter to the evolution of the modern collection, the latest designs embody a spirit of possibility, inspiring the wearer to realise their power and make a lasting statement every day. Driven by a single belief that what the future holds can unfold from a single ripple, the Forevermark Avaanti collection is a reminder of the remarkable things that follow from life's first leaps.

Jacob's Creek UNVINED

Be it in the quest for sobriety or just a momentary break from the regular bar favourites during Diwali, what better way to celebrate the festivities than with a special bottle of the non-alcoholic wine series by Jacob's Creek UNVINED? This non-alcoholic range with less than 0.5 percent alcohol is available in two varietals - Riesling and Shiraz.



Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 features a re-engineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever. It has a user interface optimised for the larger display, offering greater readability, plus two unique watch faces Contour and Modular Duo designed specifically for the new device. It comes with an 18-hour battery life and is built with crack-resistant front crystal and IP6X certification for resistance to dust, maintaining a WR50 water resistance rating.

BoAt Airdopes 501 ANC

The wireless earbuds are equipped with boAt's Bionic Engine And Sonic Technology (BEAST). The Hybrid ANC can suppress noise at a broader range of frequencies, and adapt to and correct errors with an anti-noise signal that cancels out the actual background noise by the time it reaches your ear. Along with these, the list of features includes in-ear detection, ambient mode, and Insta Wake N' Pair technology. With five hours for playback and up to 28 hours including the charging case, the earbuds also support fast charging, a five-minute charge can provide up to 60 minutes of playback time.

JBL Xtreme 3

JBL Xtreme 3 comes with a focus on field-filling sound tied with a strap for lugging from the park to the pool to the beach and back again and the strap has a bottle opener built in! It has 100W of power on offer but the sound is surprisingly subtle and has two 7cm woofers for low frequencies and two 20mm tweeters for the highs, In addition, it can help you speak to your smartphone's voice assistant too and has Bluetooth 5.1. With a 10,000mAh battery that's good for 15 hours, It can also juice up your mobile device using the built-in USB Type-A and Type-C ports, and act as a go-between from your sound source and headphones thanks to the built-in 3.5mm jack.



Glenmorangie India’s festive limited-edition pack

At the onset of the festive season, Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky from Mot Hennessy India has launched its all-new, vibrant, limited-edition packs in the Indian market. What's more special this year is that the global brand Glenmorangie has partnered with a local Indian artist to synergise and evoke a sense of wonder via these all-new packs. These packs have been designed by the Indian artist Aniruddh Mehta, better known as The Big Fat Minimalist, who has used elements specific to Indian celebrations such as lanterns, decor, flowers and more to appeal to the Indian market for Glenmorangie. These festive packs, available only in India, bring forth Glenmorangie's delicious and wonderful world through the mandala-inspired designs of India.

Jo Malone London- Wood Sage and Sea Salt Candle

Perfect to uplift, wind down, or simply add an air of luxury. Transform the atmosphere with luxury and opulence this Diwali.

Bobbi Brown Luxe Matte Lip Color

The first-of-its-kind formula for Bobbi Brown, this luxurious matte lipstick features oil-infused powders and pure matte powder pigments that deliver full coverage, and a comfortable, lightweight feel. The perfect red to complement all your Diwali outfits this season.



