Watermelon kimchi

Ingredients:

Chinese cabbage 50 gms

Garlic 15 gms

Salt 25 gms

Pepper 3 gms

Diced or Batons Watermelon 200 gms

Ginger 10 gms

Korean chilli powder (Gochugaru) 30 gms

Jaggery syrup 10 ml

Spring onion 5 gms

Sesame seeds 2 gms

Method:

1.To begin, peel the watermelon and slice into 1cm*1cm cubes of 0.5cm*0.5cm batons. Cut the

cabbage into roughly the similar shape as the watermelon. Marinate the watermelon with salt for 30

minutes to allow the excess moisture to drain out. Wash completely after half an hour.

2.Make a marination with the Korean chilli powder, jaggery syrup, spring onions, ginger, garlic and

sesame seeds.

3. Mix in the watermelon and cabbage and allow to marinate for with a weight on top to squeeze out

any moisture. Allow to rest for 24 hours before serving it.

(Contributed by The Park Chennai.)