Here is the recipe for Bombay masala sandwich for you to try this National Sandwich Day
Sandwich is one of the most popular food throughout the world owing to the ease of preparing it and its delectable taste. Sandwich consists of two slices of bread filled with various stuffing, which depends on your taste. From peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to Croque Madame, the choices are uncountable.
In India too, there are many varieties of the dish with an array of fillings with local flavours. But one of the most popular sandwiches in India is the Bombay masala sandwich which is a well-known street food in the country. The recipe of the sandwich differs from place to place but the essential components remain the same. The Bombay masala sandwich is known for its spicy taste and the potato filling with other vegetables of your choice. On the occasion of National Sandwich day, which is celebrated every year on November 3, we bring you the recipe for this delicacy.
Ingredients:
- Butter- 200 gms
- White bread- 1 packet (large)
- Tomato ketchup- as required
- Sev or bhujiya- for garnishing
- Chaat masala- as per taste
Potato filling:
- Potatoes (boiled)- 5-6 nos (medium-sized)
- Green chillies- 5-6 nos
- Ginger- ½ inch
- Turmeric powder- 1 tsp
- Cumin seeds and mustard seeds- for tempering
- Chopped Coriander leaves- as required
- Oil- 1 tbsp
- Salt- to taste
Green Chutney:
- Fresh coriander leaves- 1 cup
- Fresh mint leaves- ½ cup
- Green Chillies - 4-5 nos
- Lemon juice- 1-2 tbsp
- Ginger- ¼ – ½ inch
- Garlic- 4-5 cloves
- Salt- to taste
- Sliced Vegetables
- Onions (sliced) - 2-3 nos
- Tomatoes (sliced) - 2-3 nos
- Cucumber (sliced) - 2-3 nos
- Carrots (sliced) - 2 nos
- Beetroots (chopped)- 2 nos
- Capsicum (chopped)- 2-3 nos
Method:
Potato filling:
- Wash the potatoes and pressure cook them for 5-6 whistles.
- After the potatoes cool down, peel off the skin.
- Grate or smash the potatoes.
- Grind the green chillies and ginger to a fine paste.
- Put oil in a pan.
- Add cumin and mustard seeds, followed by chilli-ginger paste, add turmeric powder and mix.
- Add potatoes, salt and chopped coriander leaves.
- Mix everything and cook for five minutes
- Cook for five minutes and the mixture is ready. Let it cool down and prep
For green chutney:
- Add coriander, mint leaves, green chillies, lemon juice, ginger- garlic and salt in a mixer jar and grind it to a fine paste.
- The chutney is ready to serve.
Assembling:
- Spread butter and green chutney on the bread slices.
- Spread the potato mixture over one of the slices.
- Add the sliced vegetables over it.
- Place the other bread slice over it.
- Grease the sandwich toaster with butter and place the sandwich which is buttered on both sides.
- Cook on low to medium flame from both sides till the sandwich becomes crisp.
- Keep it on a plate and cut it into four pieces with the help of a knife.
- Top it with green chutney, ketchup and the crispy savoury sev or bhujiya and serve.