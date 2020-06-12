Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, who does not shy away from showing her affection towards boyfriend Rohman Shawl on the social media, recently revealed that he hid his age when they started dating.

In an interview, while reminiscing about her accidental encounter with Rohman on Instagram, Sen, 44, who will be seen in the upcoming web series Aarya, informs, “He kept on hiding his age for some reason. And whenever I would enquire, he would ask me to guess.” Continuing further she informs that, “I later realised how young he was and why he didn’t want to get that in the way of our conversation. We did not choose this. It was chosen for us. It was destined.”

Sen, who calls herself technologically challenged reveals that she accidentally opened Rohman’s DM on Instagram and found him to be kind and nice. Rohman is 15 years younger to her