Hyderabad (IANS): Southern actor Allu Sirish dedicated a post to his star brothers Allu Arjun and Allu Bobby on Brother's Day. He said he is grateful that they have made his life easier since childhood.



Sirish shared a picture of himself sitting with Arjun and Bobby.



"Happy Brother's Day. Grateful that you two have made life easier for me since childhood. More pocket money, lesser rules and stronger lobby with parents! Haha. It's a blessing to have brothers like you two! @allubobby @alluarjunonline," he wrote alongside the image.



On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in the Telugu film ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the film also stars Rukshar Dhillon.