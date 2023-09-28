Puri Jagannadh celebrates B'Day; Sanjay Dutt, Ram Pothineni, Mahesh Babu send wishes

Veteran Telugu director and screenwriter Puri Jagannadh is gearing up for his latest release Double ISmart.

Marking the release, Jagannadh is celebrating his birthday on Thursday, and as such has unveiled a trailer featuring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, both of whom have wished the director on his birthday.

Double’ISMART is one of the director’s most anticipated productions and is expected to be a blockbuster after the success of the first film, ISmart Shankar.

It’s been a couple of months since the movie was officially announced, and the makers are currently working on the production. Double ISMART also features Ustaad Ram Pothineni, who got his tag ‘Ustaad’ from ISmart Shankar.

The filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is known for his action flicks and currently, the renowned Telugu filmmaker is celebrating his birthday, and the Double ISmart team sent some special birthday wishes to him.

The film team wished their director on their Twitter handle and shared a picture from the sets of Double ISMART. The image features Puri Jagannadh, Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt. Three of them are holding guns with an intriguing backdrop.

Sanjay Dutt, who will be acting in the director’s new venture, shared a poster of himself in the film and wrote on his X handle, formerly Twitter: To the craftsman who redefined MASS CINEMA in his own style Team #’DoubleISMART’ wishes their Sensational Director #PuriJagannadh a Blockbuster Birthday."

Actor Mahesh Babu, who has collaborated with Puri Jagannadh on blockbusters Pokiri and Businessman, took to his X handle, formerly Twitter, to wish the director. “Happy birthday @purijagan sir! Wishing you an incredible year filled with happiness & great health.” The director also received birthday wishes from actor Thalapathy Vijay.

The movie is slated for March 8, 2024 release globally. It will be released in five Indian languages—Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The project is bankrolled by Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur’s Puri Connects.

