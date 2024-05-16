Celebs

Rashmika, Ayushmann, Ananya wish Vicky Kaushal on his 36th birthday

Celebrities took to social media to wish the actor
Celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, and Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday showered love on actor Vicky Kaushal on his 36th birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashmika, who is set to star alongside Vicky in the upcoming movie Chhaava, shared a solo picture of the birthday boy and penned a heartwarming note.

The caption read: “Vickyyyy... we are a film old and I still don't have a selfie with you to post on your birthday man... Happiest birthday Maharaj. @vickykaushalog Wish the best for you always.”

Ananya shared a throwback picture with the Uri actor, where Sara Ali Khan also posed with the duo.

The Gehraiyaan actress wrote: “Happy birthday Vicky Kaushal.”

Ayushmann shared a candid picture with Vicky, wherein both can be seen making weird faces. He wrote: “Happy b’day Vicky veere.”

On the work front, Vicky last featured in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. He has Bad Newz in the pipeline.

