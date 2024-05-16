Rashmika, Ayushmann, Ananya wish Vicky Kaushal on his 36th birthday

Celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, and Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday showered love on actor Vicky Kaushal on his 36th birthday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashmika, who is set to star alongside Vicky in the upcoming movie Chhaava, shared a solo picture of the birthday boy and penned a heartwarming note.

The caption read: “Vickyyyy... we are a film old and I still don't have a selfie with you to post on your birthday man... Happiest birthday Maharaj. @vickykaushalog Wish the best for you always.”