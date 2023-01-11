Golden Globes 2023 full list: The Banshees of Inisherin wins big; RRR’s Naatu Naatu bags Best Original Song

Golden Globes 2023: From RRR to The Banshees of Inisherin, check out the complete list of winners below

The 80th edition of the Golden Globes, which is back this year with a full-scale, live ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, witnessed several significant moments and victories.

To start off with, the track Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR — which was composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose — created a record-breaking moment in history for India by bagging the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English language movie but lost to Argentina, 1985.

Taking home the highest number of awards for feature films this year (3), The Banshees of Inisherin won the awards for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy, Best Actor - Musical/Comedy (Colin Farrell), and Best Screenplay - Martin McDonagh.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans followed closely behind with two victories — Best Picture - Drama and Best Director.

Also read: Golden Globes 2023: Jr NTR rocks tuxedo look, manifests Marvel movie on red carpet

Austin Butler earned recognition for his role in Elvis with the Best Actor - Drama award.

Moving on to television, Abbott Elementary won big, with three titles under its belt — Best Series - Comedy, Best Actress - Musical/Comedy (Quinta Brunson), and Best Supporting Actor - Musical/Comedy/Drama (Tyler James Williams). This was followed by The White Lotus, which bagged two awards — Best Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge).

In what was seen by fans as a long overdue acknowledgment, Zendaya won the title of Best Actress - Drama Series for her performance in Euphoria.

Comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael hosted the ceremony while Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan were presenters.

Take a look at the complete list of winners below:

Also read: Euphoria becomes Most Searched Show of 2022: Take a look at the full list



FILM :

Best picture, drama: The Fabelmans

Best picture, musical or comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tár

Actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis

Actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Non-English language: Argentina, 1985

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Original song: Naatu Naatu from RRR by composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose

Animated film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Also read: Golden Globes 2023: Selena Gomez arrives in velvet gown, Margot Robbie picks sparkling Chanel dress

TV :

Drama series: House of the Dragon

Comedy series: Abbott Elementary

Limited series: The White Lotus

Actor, drama series: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Actress, drama series: Zendaya, Euphoria

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Actor, limited series: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Actress, limited series: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama: Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Supporting actor, limited series: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary