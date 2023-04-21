The Revival Silk Saree Collection draws inspiration from the rich silk heritage of India

Chennai’s love for the six yards of elegance is well-known. Bringing some good news to the city is RmKV Silks with the Revival Silk Saree Collection. Renowned for passing on the grace and the ethnicity of the six yards for generations, the brand is here with yet another series that has its roots in royal traditions.

The collection that includes saris handwoven by master weavers draws inspiration from the rich silk heritage of India. Beautiful designs and motifs of architectural wonders, temple walls, nature, and royal impressions further lend a touch of grandeur to the collection that is dyed naturally with the hues

of nature making the sari look luxurious, sustainable, and eco-friendly.

The collection includes the Kodaali Karuppur inspired by the 18th-century Tanjore royals, adorned with betel leaf and okra motifs. The rich green colour is dyed using indigo overdyed with mulberry leaves. Paithani Pallu — a paithani-inspired Kanchipuram sari, is brocaded with pure golden zari on a naturally dyed body with rudraksha motifs enclosed within a honeycomb pattern.

The Mughal-inspired motifs give a unique look to the pallu and border. Uppada Parrot, originally woven in the Jamdani weaving technique is re-imagined in a Kanchipuram weave. The body of the sari is dyed using lac and has parrot motifs along the pallu and border. In Tanjore Revival, the body is dyed using Indigo and 2,000 eight-petalled lotus blossoms are woven into the sari. The long border is created using Indian Madder and lac. This design is inspired by an old Tanjore sari and is about 300 years old. Udal Pettu silk sari showcases the fine craftsmanship of weaving with silver and gold zari, inspired by the lost art of Bhujodi weaving. The crimson Gandaberunda sari, inspired by the palace of Mysore, represents the state symbol of Karnataka with intricate golden zari work and is naturally dyed with lac. The Kamalam sari is dyed naturally with sappan wood and draws inspiration from the Taj Mahal.



Rs 30,000 onwards.

Available in stores.

