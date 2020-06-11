Cardi B cannot stress it enough - you need to take better care of your hair, especially now that you have the time. The Bodak Yellow singer who’s famous for her outlandish wigs revealed that she is pretty vigilant about nurturing her real hair as well, especially since its curly and needs a lot of care.

Cardi gave us a glimpse into her DIY hair mask (Image: Instagram)

The singer opened up about the issues she faces with her textured hair and how she handles her curls. Cardi made an Instagram video post where she gave her fans a glimpse into how she makes a DIY hair mask for her and her two-year-daughter Kulture’s hair. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it and two days later it looks puff puff like this, even when you braid it,” she revealed in the video.

Cardi’s DIY hair mask is made with natural wholesome ingredients which are always readily available like olive oil, bananas and eggs. The singer started out with a bowl of mashed avocados. “This is a hair mask that I am doing… I just finished putting argan oil, and I'm gonna put mayonnaise, castor oil, and olive oil. I know it's a lot of oil, but my hair needs to be really hydrated,” she revealed. She also added honey and mayonnaise to the final mix. Cardi also shared a post-mask snap of her impeccable natural hair to show us the results.