As social media sees a sudden spurt in usage, and users finding creative ways to express themselves, Facebook has inspired many to come out and explore their hidden talents.

Cooking one’s favourite culinary delicacies has been a passion for many, which is now seeing a creative outlet amidst the lockdown period. People stuck at home are using the platform to create a rendition of their favourite chef creations.

Here are some of the top creators to follow for those looking to pursue their cooking interests this lockdown:

Archana's Kitchen

Archana’s Kitchen: Archana's Kitchen is a food discovery platform that gives the world credible and confident DIY solutions for everyday cooking. It shares exciting videos to help people become smarter and confident cooks.

My Tasty Curry by Rekha Kakkar: MyTastyCurry is a food blog of Indian food and travel blogger Rekha Kakkar, where she shares her food stories, recipes learned over time and various travel stories.

Your Food Lab: This page is by Sanjyot Keer who brings to its fans, Yourfoodlab. YFL recipes are showcased in quick videos in and around a minute. This is where one finds a diverse collection of recipes that are healthy, cheesy, spicy, even those that satisfy your sweet tooth, and a whole lot more.

Manjula's Kitchen

Manjula's Kitchen: Indian Vegetarian Recipes: Manjula Jain teaches simple and practical recipes that carry out the authenticity of Indian vegetarian cooking. Tune into Manjula’s Facebook page to check out the mouthwatering appetisers, curries, desserts and many more easy-to-make dishes for all ages.

Cooking Shooking: Yaman Agarwal, the owner of the group, is a food enthusiast, budding chef, and a food junkie. The boy with a flair for showmanship started Cooking Shooking in 2012, and is now a nationwide culinary sensation, inspiring many to take up their passion and realise it with Facebook.

Rak’s Kitchen: Rak’s Kitchen features mostly South Indian recipes and some North Indian recipes for day-to-day cooking, with step-wise pictures, and quick videos for easy understanding. There are some eggless baking recipes for beginners, and a few easy international recipes too. This is a great page for all those who are new to cooking!

Passionate About Baking

Passionate About Baking: Passionate About Baking is a food blog about baking, cooking, photography, food trends, cuisines and cultures. It's mainly about 'Doing Food From Scratch' and enabling users to create delectable recipes from the beginning. The page was founded by Deeba Rajpal, a passionate baker and blogger from Gurgaon, for whom visual appeal holds as much significance as healthy and delectable food. Any idea that grabs her interest becomes a springboard for creativity.