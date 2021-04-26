Mank, a biographical-drama starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, and Lily Collins, bagged the Academy Award for Best Cinematography as well as Best Production Design during the 93rd Oscar awards ceremony held on April 26 (IST).

Erik Messerschmidt won the award for cinematography while Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale were given the Best Production Design title. Mank had earlier won a BAFTA award too for production design.

Directed by David Fincher, Mank talks about the life story of screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz and his contribution toward the screenplay for Citizen Kane.

The film, which was released on Netflix, had been the frontrunner in the Oscar race with 10 nominations.

The other nominees for the Best Cinematography award include:

1. Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)

2. News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)

3. Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)

4. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)

Meanwhile, those nominated for Best Production Design are:

1. The Father (Production Design: Peter Francis, Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone)

2. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Production Design: Mark Ricker, Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton)

3. News of the World (Production Design: David Crank, Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan)

4. Tenet (Production Design: Nathan Crowley, Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas)