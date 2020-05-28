Mumbai (IANS): Kangana Ranaut has set up a sprawling new workspace in the posh Pali Hill locality of Mumbai, for her production house, Manikarnika Films.



At a rumoured cost of INR 48 crore, Bungalow No 5 at Pali Hill has been revamped altogether to set up a new workplace for the actress. Kangana has collaborated with designer Shabnam Gupta to set up the studio of her dreams.



Sources revealed the entire environment of the workspace is plastic-free. The facility also has an open café. Kangana's personal office will be on the top floor.



The conference room has textured walls, solid wood table, floor lamp and custom-made chairs. In fact, most of the furniture is customised and handmade.



There is a separate space for meditation, too.



Overall, the decor is a blend of European modern architecture and old-world ethnicity.