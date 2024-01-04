Kajal Aggarwal's 2024 'motto' is 'sweat, sacrifice & success'

Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Thursday shared her'motto' of 2024: ' sweat, sacrifice and success'.

The actress is known for her work in movies like Chandamama, Om Shanti, Darling, Singham, Special 26 and many others.



Also Read: Vikrant Massey reveals he 'would continue weeping even after the cut' while shooting 12th Fail

Kajal, who enjoys a massive fanbase of 27 million followers on Instagram, shared a mirror selfie, wherein she can be seen posing in a gym, wearing a black T-shirt and matching leggings.

The backdrop shows a message written on the wall, which reads: "Sweat, Sacrifice, Success".

The Hey Sinamika actress captioned the photo as: "Motto".

Also Read: Jigarthanda Double X star Shine Tom Chacko announces engagement to his girlfriend Thanuja



On the personal front, Kajal had tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020. The couple have a baby boy Neil.

While, on the work front, she next has Indian 2, Uma, and Satyabhama.