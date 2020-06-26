French future wear label Marine Serre has been winning over Instagram and has also been garnering a lot of A-list cred as major icons like Beyonce and Kylie Jenner are opting to sport the brand’s futuristic moon prints. The young Paris-based label leans towards sustainability and is headed by 26-year-old designer Marine Serre who revealed that her moon prints are emblematic of representation and is almost like a flag.

“The moon for us is like an icon, an emblem, an image, a representation, a flag, a language, a metaphor, an object of what we believe in: crossing boundaries, hybridity and freedom. The moon top is super comfortable like a sports t-shirt, warm, (and) fits like a second skin you can move how you want while.You can move how you want while wearing it and it’s made of recycled fibre. The colour and style fit with everything," Serre said recently.

Dua Lipa is a Marine Serre number

The Moon top is actually a bodysuit-inspired number that introduces an eco futuristic spin on loungewear. Serre’s line-up also has a keen sporty edge, which is also why it’s so popular with Gen-Z icons like Kylie and Dua Lipa. The moon printed tops have also emerged to be the most searched pieces on the Internet, and the moon printed stretch jersey top is one of the most viewed couture items of the last few weeks.

Serre has previously worked with fashion power houses like Alexander McQueen and Maison Margiela and is blazing through new avenues for functional luxury styling, with a focused shift towards conscious slow fashion. In fact, Marine Serre’s YouTube channel gives the fans a detailed glimpse at how some exactly the brand upcycles denims, silk scarves, leathers, crochets etc.