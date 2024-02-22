After Beyonce, Paris Hilton stuns in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s sculpted dress

Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has made heads turn in a “sculpted” outfit by ace Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

The designer and the socialite took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the look. In the picture, Paris looked every bit like an angel in the all white sculpted dress. She completed the look with elbow high gloves paired with embellished stilettos. She left her golden hair open, chose bold eyes and nude lips.

Paris shared the image in the white dress and captioned it: “Paris In Wonderland.”

The designer also shared another picture of Paris in the same outfit but in black. He shared that the outfit was from his Paris Couture Week collection Spring Summer 23 called Shunya.

He captioned the image: “@parishilton in Gaurav Gupta Couture For @numeromagazine’s Exclusive Interview. Paris wears the white orbit sculpted dress and the black smoke dress from Shunya, Paris Couture Week SS’23.”

Last week, Gupta shared a picture of Grammy-winning singer Beyonce sporting his ensemble for the New York Fashion Week. The statement outfit was from the designer’s recent collection, Aarohanam.

Gupta detailed the look for the readers: “@beyonce in Gaurav Gupta Couture for #NYFW. She wears the Galaxy crystal jacket with embroidered body suit and boots from our recently launched Paris Couture SS’24 collection, Aarohanam.”

He has previously styled globally popular names such as Priyanka Chopra, Lizzo, Kylie Minogue and Megan Thee Stallion.

