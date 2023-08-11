Your dose of Vitamin D is here!

Born from the desire to unite the realms of craftsmanship and contemporary design, Vitamin Di’s debut collection went through a meticulous design process, starting with the initial sketches that breathe life into creative vision. Drawing inspiration from the radiant spirit of the sun and the ocean, Vitamin Di has set forth to encapsulate the essence of a tropical getaway in every piece of the collection.

The patterns for their debut collection are intricately cut. Utilising cotton yarn and zari, skilled hands crochet a range of pieces, from alluring bikinis to effortlessly chic co-ord sets. The collection features woven cover-ups crafted from lurex and georgette, adding a touch of enchantment with intricate embellishments showcasing Vitamin Di’s signature zari flower motifs. “By blending traditional techniques with contemporary design, we have curated a collection that honours craftsmanship, culture, and the incredible women behind it all,” says Diya Aggarwal, founder and designer of Vitamin Di.

Also read: Bandhuli Boutique unveils Suchona Sari inspired by Khunti Puja

After studying fashion at the London School of Fashion, Diya worked for noteworthy publications and assisted many renowned stylists, before embarking on a journey to come up with her own brand. Telling us about conceptualising it, Diya says, “Vitamin Di was inspired by my travels and by looking at the kind of garments that we see come out of India and retail abroad — the prints, colours, trims and inspiration all speak to the talent that exists within our country. I wanted to focus on resort wear as our bright colours really embody summer, and knowing that promoting our artisans had to be at the forefront, I thought of mixing crochet and zari. I teamed up with a women-led crochet manufacturer who had built a network of artisans around India, and we worked together for over a year before finally launching my first collection.” She adds, “We aim to captivate the hearts of those who appreciate the workmanship behind each garment.”

This debut collection has a lot of bright colour waves. From berry pink and yellow to forest green and hot pink, the bikinis take inspiration from nature’s colour palette. There are also the classic combinations like cream and gold. About the fabrics used, Diya tells us, “We mainly work with crochet and zari, beyond that we’ve used lurex-georgette for our best-selling Mykonos co-ord set and silk-chiffon for our Ombre cover-ups. We chose light, playful fabrics that are slightly sheer and lend themselves well to warmer climates while looking effortlessly put together.”

Also read: The Orchard Symphony Collection, by label Rishi and Vibhuti, infuses fruits like pineapple into flowy silhouettes

The founder and designer says she loves slinky silhouettes that accentuate a woman’s curves. So they have bias-cut maxi-skirts and cover-ups, classic triangle bikinis, dresses and a one-piece with cutouts as well as halter tops and skirts.

“The design team has meticulously crafted each garment to evoke a sense of freedom, confidence, and adventure. From breezy maxi dresses and chic swimwear to effortlessly elegant kaftans and resort accessories, our collection offers a versatile range of pieces that effortlessly transition from poolside lounging to glamorous evening soirées,” Diya informs.

Letting us in on Vitamin Di’s next edit, Diya says, “You can expect a larger balance between the crochet and woven sets. We are definitely experimenting with new silhouettes as well as elevating pieces we’ve identified as customer favourites so far. We are bringing in new bikini styles as well as colours.”

Rs 12,000 onwards.

Available online.



rupam@newindianexpress.com

@rupsjain

Also read: Label Qala unveils its latest festive capsule Zehra, which has more than just ethnic ensembles