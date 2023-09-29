Awaken the Devi in you: This new collection by the label Devi brings out the meaning and values of the festivities

With various festive collections being released nationwide, the focus is most often the perfect look when you step out the door. However, the meaning of such festive occasions and the celebration of the values attached are rarely explored in festive fashion.



However, Kora, a vibrant and unique label from north India that has introduced its latest collection, Devi is changing this. With a whole lot of supremely beautiful ethnic silhouettes to choose from, this collection is replete with character and vibrant colours. Hence, as these collections arrive in Chennai for an exhibition, we couldn’t help but rope in couturier Anjali Kalia for a chat on the same.



Also Read: Mimi Chakraborty flaunts four Puja looks and talks about her festive release, Raktabeej



We learn from her what the collection was inspired by. “Our Devi collection is an ode to the embodiment of the sacred feminine — she who wields immense power and grace, so much so that just thinking of her, fills the being with ethereal light. Her divinity blesses all who invoke her,” she says



The collection offers a variety of the most spiritually and culturally evocative pieces. However, we ask the couturier which ones stand among the lot. Apart from the wide range of kurtas and smart collared co-ord sets, we also learn of the flowing organza dupattas that have embroidery and scalloped edges, these ensembles are statement pieces perfect for the upcoming festive season.



In terms of the palette of colours from the collection, we come across some silhouettes in fuchsia, red, golden olive, dark teal, green, berry and more. All of these colours pop in a vibrant fashion, thanks to the brilliant use of fabrics and embroidery — the bright silks with delicate thread and dori embroidery.



Keeping in mind the previous collections from the label, Anjali assures us that the collection offers a fresh approach in designs and silhouettes. “The Devi collection is different from our precious collections as we have played with a lot of contrast-coloured thread embroidery this time,” she mentions.



Also Read: V-Cut's festive edit Chitra offers a blend of tradition and modernity



The designer also helps us by highlighting a few styling tips for the festive season. “Bold and bright are the buzzwords this season. Wear lots of colour and take pride in the glorious traditions of India,” she points out, adding, “Wear these graceful pieces with contrasting or monochrome dupattas.”



Rs. 15,000 onwards.

Starts today.

At Collage, Rutland Gate, 4th Street.