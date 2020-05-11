Gigi Hadid’s 6-step monkey bread recipe is winning over the lockdown
The Hadids are having the best quarantine at their fantastic rural Pennsylvania farm and are totally winning quarantine brownies for sharing lifestyle and easy cooking hacks with their fans. Gigi Hadid who recently opened up about her carb cravings has been spending a lot of time in her farmhouse kitchen.
The supermodel who’s pregnant with her first child recently revealed that she’s been constantly craving bagels, and has taken to making focaccia and other delicious no-knead baked goods at home. She recently took to Instagram to share a less overwhelming monkey bread recipe which can’t take you more than an hour in the kitchen.
Monkey bread is essentially a sweet sticky pastry bread, made with soft baked dough. Gigi shared a 6-step recipe for gooey monkey bread made with buttermilk dough, which is basically an even mixture of flour, baking powder, sugar, baking soda, butter and salt. This mixture needs to be refrigerated if you want to re-use it. Here’s all that you need for Gigi’s monkey bread recipe:
Ingredients
Buttermilk dough
2 cups white sugar
-3 teaspoons of cinnamon
2 sticks of butter
½ cup of brown sugar
Method:
Cut around 24 ounces of buttermilk dough into small, fan-shaped pieces and place them in a greased pan
Mix white sugar with cinnamon and cover the dough bites in the mixture
In a separate pan, blend butter, the sugar-cinnamon mixture and ½ cup of brown sugar
Bring it to a boil and wait until the sugar dissolves. Also preheat your oven to 350 degrees
Pour over the cooked gravy over the dough biscuits
Now put it in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Use more cinnamon sprinkles for the topping once you take it out