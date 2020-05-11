We're learning so much from Gigi

The Hadids are having the best quarantine at their fantastic rural Pennsylvania farm and are totally winning quarantine brownies for sharing lifestyle and easy cooking hacks with their fans. Gigi Hadid who recently opened up about her carb cravings has been spending a lot of time in her farmhouse kitchen.

Gigi's monkey bread looks delicious! (Image: Instagram/Gigi Hadid)

The supermodel who’s pregnant with her first child recently revealed that she’s been constantly craving bagels, and has taken to making focaccia and other delicious no-knead baked goods at home. She recently took to Instagram to share a less overwhelming monkey bread recipe which can’t take you more than an hour in the kitchen.

You can always improvise on the shapes which you want (Image: Instagram/ Gigi Hadid)

Monkey bread is essentially a sweet sticky pastry bread, made with soft baked dough. Gigi shared a 6-step recipe for gooey monkey bread made with buttermilk dough, which is basically an even mixture of flour, baking powder, sugar, baking soda, butter and salt. This mixture needs to be refrigerated if you want to re-use it. Here’s all that you need for Gigi’s monkey bread recipe:

Ingredients

Buttermilk dough

2 cups white sugar

-3 teaspoons of cinnamon

2 sticks of butter

½ cup of brown sugar





Remember to preheat the oven as you prep the dough (Image: Instagram/ Gigi Hadid)

Method: