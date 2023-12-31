This New Year try these delicious and easy-to-make recipes

Get ready to welcome the New Year with a culinary extravaganza that promises joy, laughter, and delectable delights! Gather your loved ones for a night of festivities and simplify your hosting with these fantastic recipes by Chef Aji Joseph, Head of Culinary Development at FreshToHome.

Cordon Bleu Chicken Pops:

These crumb-fried spiced chicken mince dumplings, oozing with molten cheese, are little bites of heaven that'll elevate any party.

Ingredients:

- Chicken mince: 200 g

- Onion, garlic, celery, parsley

- Butter, mixed herbs, salt, white pepper powder

- Potato mash, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

- Egg, refined flour, bread crumbs

Method:

1. Cook the chicken mixture, and add potato mash.

2. Prepare the cheese filling.

3. Assemble dumplings with chicken and cheese.

4. Coat in flour, egg, and breadcrumbs.

5. Chill and fry till golden brown. Serve with your favourite sauce.

Mutton Seekh Kebab:

Seasoned mutton mince wrapped around skewers, cooked on charcoal fire, these seekhs have a smoky, earthy note that's irresistible.

Ingredients:

- Mutton boneless, fat, egg, besan flour

- Onion, cashew nuts, ginger, garlic, green chilli

- Spices: red chilli powder, garam masala, coriander powder, and more

- Coriander leaves, salt

Method:

1. Mince mutton with ingredients, add egg and besan flour.

2. Press mince around metal skewers.

3. Cook on a charcoal grill, apply ghee.

4. Slide out of skewers, cut, and serve with mint chutney and onion salad.

Peel & Eat Garlic Prawns:

A quick and exotic recipe, pan-sauté whole prawns with garlic, olives, and parsley. The addition of white wine takes it to a different level.

Ingredients:

- Whole prawns with shell, olive oil

- Garlic, chilli flakes, olives, white wine, parsley, salt

- Butter for sauce: Salted butter, lemon juice, parsley

Method:

1. Slit prawns, remove veins.

2. Sauté garlic in olive oil, add chilli flakes.

3. Toss cleaned prawns, and add wine, olives, and salt.

4. Finish with parsley, lemon, and butter sauce.

5. Serve for a fun and delicious experience.

Say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 with these delightful recipes!