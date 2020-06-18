Holistic lifestyle coach and author Luke Coutinho believes we have the tools for individual wellness built in ourselves and we only need to enable these habits. For the recent edition of Indulge Time Pass, journalist and author Kaveree Bamzai hosted the wellness expert to shed some light on prioritising right. “I don’t heal anyone, my team and I, we enable people. Our bodies are built to fight the most severe viruses, but most of us can’t enable ourselves. People pay us for motivation, everyone knows what to do, they just don’t do it. Though some people genuinely need help. If someone wants to lose weight in three months, I tell them you can start losing weight in a week, but are you willing to do what it takes. Not what the world is doing, or what’s trending, but what you need to do,” Coutinho tells Bamzai.

Coutinho insists that sleep is the No 1 factor which determines individual wellness and controls our body clocks as well. The lifestyle coach revealed how exactly sleep affects our entire lifestyles. “If you’re not willing to moderate your sleep, it won’t work. Most people sleep at different times everyday, the body has a clock it won’t support you if you don’t follow it; you won’t lose weight if you don’t improve your sleep. Our programs are very educated, we don’t just hand out a diet plan, we teach them to understand, how sleep helps you lose fat and how stress affects them etc,” Coutinho remarks

The lifestyle expert also shared some insight on how a sustainable produce cycle can help our lifestyles and shared his work with local farmers. “I use food as medicine, for me farmers are the most important. They are providing us what we eat everyday, and none of us want synthetic or hybrid items. I think most of us would love to depend on a sustainable food chain and acquire produce directly from the farmer. We are currently working on a platform to set this up and we have involved the farmers in the process. Synthetic food is making us sicker. Our farmers just gave us a list of what grows seasonally and locally, and there’s so much to choose from. Like right now, citrus foods pineapples, watermelons are ideal for consumption, they are rich in Vitamin C,” reveals the lifestyle coach.

Coutinho also tells Bamzai that veganism as a lifestyle might not be the solution for all our problems, and why a sudden shift may just hurt our systems. “I always go by data, I’m yet to see data which determines that vegans or vegetarians are healthier. I see sick vegans, I see sick non-vegetarians, it depends person-to-person. I see some unhealthy people turn vegan, and they are so deficient, they have not supplemented their diets the right way. You need to transition slowly, especially if you grew up eating animal protein. You can’t do it just because your friends are doing it,” Coutinho insists.

The holistic expert advises his clients to find a workout which they can see themselves doing everyday, and not something fancy, be it dancing or walking. He also stressed on the need to distinguish emotional and physical hunger as a way to weed out binge eating. “There’s emotional hunger and there’s physical hunger, there’s a difference. If I start craving cupcakes and chocolates, and it’s a one-off craving I may give in to it. But it’s also important to be aware why I’m craving sugar, if I’m emotional or angry. If I think it’s raining outside and it’s the perfect weather for a hot chocolate I’m just going to do it. But coffee after coffee, cupcake aftr cupcake is just living mindlessly,” Coutinho tells Bamzai.

Coutinho also has a steady presence on Instagram where the lifestyle coach helps his followers adapt a healthier way of staying connected to oneself. Coutinho reveals that with exposure to social media, it's more important than ever to think about emotional detox as people tend to seek stimulation outside and not within.

If we are only connected outwards, everything that happens will affect you, you can be controlled by everyone. This happens if you’re not grounded inside and disconnected. You have to stay connected and know yourself. I think the problem today is everyone is trying to be good and perfect, but there’s lust, jealousy, anger and greed in all of us. We need to be in control over our emotions, if you're not willing to change your environment no one can help you. If you’re too attached to the virtual world you’ll end up feeling empty and unhappy. Focus on counting on your blessings and be grateful. And a grounding practice helps it could be prayer, meditation but something that connects you to yourself, make it a habit,” Coutinho says.