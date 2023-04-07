Teeing off the edge: This new arena has given golf a refreshing twist.

Chennai can now find a rather exciting space to enjoy a day of fun, affordable golf. Our visit to the Golfer’s Edge Chennai (GEC), was an eventful experience as we came across a new face of indoor golf. The arena although spread across a single floor in an Alwarpet commercial space, had many features — a putting space, a virtual arena to try your hand at various real-life golf courses, and technology to analyse a player’s game in detail.



We spoke to co-founder Bharath Arvind, who showed us around the GEC arena. “First-time visitors to Golfer’s Edge Chennai (GEC) can certainly experience a state-of-the-art facility that is ultra-realistic,” he said. “It’s also a fabulous place for existing golfers to practice and get instant swing analysis and data on their game to further enhance performance on the golf course,” he added. Bharat also highlighted the presence of such technology would even help beginners ease into learning the basics of the sport seamlessly.

Although a legacy sport, golf has indeed possessed the impression that it is an unaffordable sport, played only by the deep-pocketed and affluent. Although having partially agreed to it, Bharath expressed that GEC would indeed attempt to break this notion. “Our (my co-founder Hari Natarajan and I) prime focus and goal with GEC is to make golf convenient, affordable and entertaining for people to learn and experience the game,” he said. In addition, he reassures visitors that GEC “would provide equipment at no extra cost”. This would encourage all to “simply come in, learn and enjoy their hours” there, “without having to worry about buying or renting expensive golf equipment.”



The arena does, however, have something for everyone — real golf courses on the simulator that gives an ‘ultrarealistic’ experience to both beginners and professionals, an ambience that is “comfortable, cosy and welcoming for everyone, especially those who have never had the opportunity to experience golf,” some additional games on the simulator to make children and beginners more comfortable with the equipment and more.

Reflecting on our visit to the Golfer’s Edge arena, we realised that although restrictive in area, the spirit of the sport was vibrant and the enthusiasm of the co-founder made us feel like we were in the right space to experience something fresh



₹900 per person for an hour.

At New No.14, Eldams Rd, Chennai