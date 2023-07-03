How to clean and polish platinum jewellery

Platinum jewellery is treasured for its elegance and durability. Regular cleaning and polishing are essential to maintain its luster and keep it looking exquisite. Milind Mathur, Creative Director and Partner of Kohinoor Jewellers Agra, and Rohan Sharma MD at RK Jewellers share effective techniques for cleaning and polishing platinum jewellery, ensuring it remains radiant and beautiful over time.

Understanding Platinum

Before delving into cleaning and polishing methods, it's important to understand platinum's unique characteristics. Platinum is a dense and corrosion-resistant metal, making it an ideal choice for jewellery. However, it can develop a dull patina and minor scratches over time. Proper care can help restore its shine.

Cleaning Platinum Jewellery

Cleaning platinum jewellery is a straightforward process that requires minimal effort. Start by gathering gentle supplies such as a soft-bristled toothbrush, mild dish soap, warm water, and a lint-free cloth. Create a cleaning solution by mixing the mild dish soap with warm water. Soak the jewellery in the solution for a few minutes, then gently brush it with the toothbrush to remove any dirt or residue. Rinse thoroughly under warm water and dry with a lint-free cloth.

Polishing Platinum Jewellery

Polishing platinum jewelry helps restore its brilliance and luster. Begin by acquiring a jewellery polishing cloth or a microfiber cloth specifically designed for delicate metals. These cloths are treated with gentle polishing compounds. Using the cloth, rub the platinum jewelry in small, circular motions, applying light pressure. Focus on areas with tarnish or dullness. Take care not to over-polish, as platinum is a soft metal. For intricate areas, use a cotton swab or a soft toothbrush with the polishing cloth. Handle the jewelry with care to avoid any damage or loss of gemstones.

Additional Care

Remove platinum jewellery before engaging in activities that may cause damage or scratches. Activities such as exercising, swimming, gardening, or household chores can subject your jewelry to potential harm. Chemicals, rough surfaces, and impacts can all impact the integrity and appearance of your platinum pieces. It's best to store them safely before partaking in such activities.

Store platinum jewelry in a fabric-lined jewelry box or a soft pouch to prevent scratching and tangling. Platinum is a dense metal, but it can still get scratched when in contact with other jewellery or hard surfaces. Keep each piece separated and cushioned to avoid potential damage. It's also recommended to store them away from direct sunlight, as prolonged exposure can cause fading or discoloration of gemstones.

Have your platinum jewellery professionally inspected and cleaned by a reputable jeweller at regular intervals. Jewellers have the expertise and specialised tools to assess the condition of your jewellery, tighten any loose settings or prongs, and perform a thorough cleaning. This ensures that any potential issues are addressed promptly and that your jewellery maintains its beauty and structural integrity.

Regularly check the settings and prongs of your platinum jewelry to ensure stones are secure. Over time, the prongs holding gemstones in place can become loose or worn. Periodically inspect your jewelry and look for any signs of movement or looseness in the settings. If you notice any issues, visit a jeweler for a professional evaluation and necessary repairs. Prompt maintenance can prevent the loss of precious gemstones and preserve the overall aesthetic of your platinum jewellery.

Avoid wearing platinum jewelry while applying beauty products or engaging in activities that involve chemicals. Substances like hairspray, lotions, perfumes, and household cleaning agents can leave residue or tarnish on the surface of your jewellery. Take off your platinum pieces before using such products to protect their shine and prevent any potential chemical reactions.

Preventing Tarnish and Scratches

To keep your platinum jewelry looking its best, it's important to take preventative measures to avoid tarnishes and scratches. While platinum is a durable metal, it can still develop a dull patina over time and small scratches from everyday wear. Here are some tips to help you prevent tarnish and minimise the risk of scratches:

Store platinum jewelry separately: When not in use, store your platinum jewelry in individual soft cloth pouches or lined compartments of a jewelry box. This prevents them from rubbing against each other or other metals, which can lead to scratches and dulling of the surface.

Avoid contact with harsh substances: Keep your platinum jewelry away from chemicals such as household cleaners, chlorine, and even certain beauty products. These substances can cause discoloration or damage to the metal. It's best to remove your platinum jewellery before engaging in activities involving these substances.

Remove jewellery during physical activities: Take off your platinum jewelry before participating in sports, exercising, or any activity that may subject it to impact or friction. This helps minimise the risk of scratches or other damage that can occur during such activities.