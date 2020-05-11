Laura Christie Khanna’s Panchgani permaculture farm The Odd Gumnut has an amazing online presence, and has been doing quarantine right. The social media pages of The Odd Gumnut have been doling out amazing, fuss-free tips to perfect DIY recipes, easy ferments, bread and kombucha making etc. Khanna has more than 12 years of experience in regenerative agriculture; she is a certified Permaculture teacher and avid fermenter of foods teaching sustainable slow food processing to people, and is the perfect guide for your farm-to-table practises.

The Odd Gumnut’s Radical Self-Reliance workshops have received an incredible response, especially amid the lockdown when people are getting adventurous with their cooking. Khanna’s next workshop is a beginner’s guide to making traditionally fermented sourdough breads and a few other fermented items, and she will also elaborate on tips to make sourdough pizza, chocolate cake and waffles.

Khanna herself will be taking the webinar via a Zoom call on May 21, between 3:30 pm to 5 pm. You can book a spot at just Rs 499. You can also keep an eye on The Odd Gumnut Instagram page if you’re interested in the slow food movement and urban gardening. And also check out The Odd Gumnut’s May calendar for online workshops here.