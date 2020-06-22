Yoga guru and author Ira Trivedi just shared some glimpses into her new yoga book Om the Yoga Dog: A Beginner's Guide for Children (and their grown-ups). Ira, who’s also the founder of the Irayoga app and a celebrated fitness influencer shared an interesting animated video on her Instagram handle featuring Om the dog who’s seen doing some easy asanas, which are captioned, much like an illustrated instructional manual.

The book aimed at both adults and children features some easy yoga poses and calming breathing exercises and is an ideal read for beginners who want to start out simple. It’s also packed with helpful activities and will help people perfect their yoga techniques via step-by-step and helpful illustrations.

“And it’s out in INDIA! Presenting to you Om the yoga dog, and his friends Moksha and Prana. The sweetest yogis who every lived. A delightful book for kids and their parents alike. Out now with @penguinindia. Do check it out on amazon and all other online platforms (bookstores too.)” Ira wrote on her Instagram handle.