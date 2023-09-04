‘Stolen’ steals the show at Venice; celebs rave about Abhishek Banerjee’s first look

The first look of actor Abhishek Banerjee from his upcoming highly anticipated film Stolen has finally been unveiled and receiving immense love and appreciation from all across. In the intriguing look, he can be seen wounded and battered with a swollen eye and scars on his face. An edge-of-the-seat thriller, the film has been making noise globally for being premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival 2023. Putting India on a world map, the film received an emotional and heartwarming standing ovation at the event. It was soon after the grand premiere when the makers of the film unveiled the striking first look of Abhishek Banerjee from the film at the stated festival.



Soon after the first look was dropped, social media has been abuzz with netizens and Bollywood celebs praising it. Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared the first look while sending out love to Abhishek Banerjee and the film. He wrote, “My boyee stealing the show in Venice”. Rajkummar Rao also showed his excitement for the film and wrote on his social media, “Can't wait for #Stolen. This looks brilliant”. Actress Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt note saying, “This is huge! And so damn cool! So proud of you Banerjee Congratulating Abhishek Banerjee for the film.” Tara Sutaria too shared his look and said, “Congratulations my dearest Abhishek Banerjee Keep Shining! And to the whole team too.”

Also read: SRK talks about son Aryan Khan to Sunny Deol at ‘Gadar 2’ success bash



Additionally, actress Huma Qureshi also lauded the first look and wrote, “Congratulations Kya Baat Hai.” In addition to this, various other Bollywood personalities lauded the Stolen’s first look image including filmmakers Amar Kaushik, Nikkhil Advani, and Avantika Dassani amongst others.



Overwhelmed with the response the first look and the film received at the premiere, Stolen’s producer Gaurav Dhingra said, “I would like to thank Venice Film Festival’s director Alberto Barbera and festival programmer Paolo Bertolin for selecting and honoring our film Stolen with so much love and compassion. It was a very emotional moment and that of complete joy. It’s been an honor representing India and showcasing our film here. The amount of love that’s being sent our way for the film and first look, our hearts are filled with gratitude. We can’t wait to take it forward from here.”



Stolen is directed by Karan Tejpal, and co-stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in key roles.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol reunite with a heartwarming hug at Gadar 2 success party